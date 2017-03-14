Human trafficking awareness program held in Hannibal

Human trafficking can happen to anyone, anywhere. That was the message in Hannibal Monday night.

Families and Communities Together, or FACT, hosted author Christine McDonald Monday night.

She detailed her struggle through her years as a prostitute, and she said its a problem that happens a lot more than people think, in places they might not typically expect.

"Somebody that has built a relationship through Internet, somebody that has posed as a boyfriend in a relationship, somebody who is applying for a job as a model in a kiosk in a mall, and so when we look at these types of things, we have to break that stigma that stranger danger is the way." McDonald said.

McDonald also added that Hollywood movies have contributed to a skewed view of human trafficking, which as a result has led to more people being ill informed.