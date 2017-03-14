QU's Tagarelli, Fort Madison alum Wentzien earn postseason honors

(WGEM) -- Quincy University's Joe Tagarelli has been named First Team All-Midwest Region after breaking the school's single season scoring record.



Tagarelli averaged 20 points and eight rebounds a game while leading the Hawks to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years. He also led the GLVC in scoring and finished third in rebounding while being named First Team All-Conference.



Tagarelli is the first QU player to All-Region honors since Justin Brock in 2012.



He's now eligible to be named an All-American.



Fort Madison High School alum, and Kirkwood Community College sophomore, Miles Wentzien capped off his season with First Team All-Region honors.



He was also named First Team All-Conference and the Player of the Year in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.