WIU's Tanney reflects on current WBB run

By Josh Houchins, WGEM Sportscenter Host
The WIU women's basketball team learned on Monday it will travel to Tallahassee as the No. 14 seed in the Women's National Tournament to face No. 3 seed Florida State. Matt Tanney, the university's athletic director, joined WGEM SportsCenter to discuss the magnitude of the trip and what it all means to the community.

