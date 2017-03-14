Local ambulance service working to keep employees from leaving

When you call for help, you want paramedics ready to respond. But, keeping them on the job has been a struggle in parts of the Tri-States.

Pike County, Illinois, ambulance officials say they're struggling to keep ambulances staffed because employees are leaving for higher pay. Now, they're increasing pay in order to compete with neighboring cities.

Paramedic Ronnie Goewey has been working for Pike County Ambulance Service for 17 years. He's seen his fair share of long shifts due to short staffing.

"It makes you work a lot of hours," Goewey said. "Sometime you work 96 hours a week. You're away from home a lot of hours."

In the last year and a half, Administrator Tami Webel says seven employees have left for better pay, leaving crews shorthanded.

"It makes it hard to keep the coverage for the county because we have to have two ALS rigs at all times and when you loose a paramedic it makes it really hard to keep the county covered," Webel said.

Before getting into the rig and heading out to a call, paramedics and EMTs want to be fully focused and ready to go, but when they're short staffed, that's hard to do.

"You can give a lot of medications, make a lot of quick decisions in the field and what treatments need to be done that can be hampered with if you're tired or impaired," Goewey added.

Now the ambulance service has given all full time employees a raise. Webel says the biggest change is with brand new employees.

"The paramedics currently make 14 dollars and hour as a starting pay," Webel said. "The change will be they'll go to 15.75 and after their 6 month probation period ends they'll be at 16 dollars an hour."

New EMTs will also get a dollar an hour more. She hopes the raise will keep employees here and attract new ones to apply.

"We hope as new people come and work for us, that they stay instead us training them and they work for about a year and then they get on a roster somewhere that pays better," Webel added.

The increase was to all 11 full time employees and was paid retroactively from Dec.1st, 2016.

