Quincy mayor candidate claims flyer "misleading" voters

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Independent mayor candidate Jeff VanCamp speaks about crime statistics.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Quincy mayoral candidate said Tuesday that recent crime statistics given by Mayor Kyle Moore are misleading.

Independent candidate Jeff VanCamp said the mayor has given statistics in flyers and at debates saying Quincy's crime index is down since 2013. VanCamp says those numbers are wrong, because the mayor is using numbers from 2015 and not the latest numbers.

He says if you use the latest numbers from the Quincy Police Department, robberies went up 155 percent in 2016, and all crimes were up 17 percent

"The mayor is trying to sweep it under the rug and ignore it," VanCamp said. "I think, out of respect for the people in Quincy, we need to get the message across that this is something we need to confront and act on right now."

Mayor Kyle Moore responded saying VanCamp is trying to scare voters into voting for him. Moore says if you compare the numbers, Quincy is a safer city now than in 2008. 

