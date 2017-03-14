Mayor of Palmyra worried about potential Main Street collapse

The other side of Main Street is having similar erosion issues.

Part of the system that is eroding away.

The creek that goes through the eroding part of the storm drain system.

City officials in Palmyra are worried that part of the main road through town could collapse due to an issue with the storm drain system.

Mayor Loren Graham said a piece of the system is eroding away underneath Main Street near the police department, he's concerned it could be a big problem soon.

"If we got cars going down Main Street and that arch would decide to collapse, we could have a vehicle in a big hole," Graham said.

Graham said he believes will cost around $100,000 to fix.

He asked for help from the state to fix it since it's a state highway, but MoDOT said this wouldn't fall under their jurisdiction and they can't help. Graham said the city will likely have to eat the cost.

He said he hopes to begin working on the project this summer.

This effort is part of a larger storm weather project in Palmyra.

Officials said they are working with an engineering firm to review the city-wide storm drain system.

Mayor Graham said there will be a public hearing this spring to discuss what needs to change.

They also plan to crack down on residents who hook their sump pump into the sewer system.