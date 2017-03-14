Marion County officials push for expressway

Drivers are ready for something to be done about Highway 61 traffic in Hannibal.

"Traffic is crazy in this area, it's always congested,” said Jamie Benton a local driver.

Again this year, the Marion County Commissioners have listed building a Hannibal Expressway as their top priority. The county said the proposed expressway would route traffic away from the city and create a drive with with no traffic signals from St. Paul, Minnesota to St. Louis.

"I drive down Highway T and go through downtown just to avoid this area someday,” said Benton.

But, being on top of the Marion County projects list doesn't put the project any closer to reality. In fact, it's been on the list for years now with no movement towards construction.

"Unfortunately, it's one of those projects that while it is a need for the area, it has not been able to be funded,” said Paula Gough, MoDOT Northeast District Engineer.

"We realize the situation MoDOT is in the funding issue, but we just want to keep it on the list,” said Lyndon Bode, Marion County Presiding Commissioner.

“If we don't have it on there, and were not the only county there's some other surrounding counties on there that would like to see this happen, but it's just a matter of keeping it on the list for when funding does become available."

MoDOT says right now its funds are going towards bridge improvements and pavement work.

"It is one of those projects that while it might be a high need for the area, at this time we are not actively working on it, but i do think it's good that Marion County, and the communities around and the counties at Mark Twain Regional Planning Commission continue to talk about the Hannibal Relocation,” said Gough.

Officials said despite the news from MoDOT, they'll continue to push for the bypass until it's in place.