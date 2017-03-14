NECAC Tiny Homes looking for contractors - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

NECAC Tiny Homes looking for contractors

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Tiny Homes Tiny Homes
Officials said many people have shown interest Officials said many people have shown interest

Due to a high demand and interest, NECAC is looking for contractors to help make more tiny homes. Tiny homes are an affordable housing option that have around 500 square feet of space and cost $30,000 to $55,000, officials say a lot of people have shown interest in tiny homes.

"We get calls weekly, daily about people who say I would just love to have a tiny home, so we are just looking for that partnership with the contractors,” said Carla Potts, Deputy Director Housing Development, NECAC.

If you are interested in contracting with NECAC for tiny homes call 573-324-6622 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.