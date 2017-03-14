NECAC Tiny Homes looking for contractors

Due to a high demand and interest, NECAC is looking for contractors to help make more tiny homes. Tiny homes are an affordable housing option that have around 500 square feet of space and cost $30,000 to $55,000, officials say a lot of people have shown interest in tiny homes.

"We get calls weekly, daily about people who say I would just love to have a tiny home, so we are just looking for that partnership with the contractors,” said Carla Potts, Deputy Director Housing Development, NECAC.

If you are interested in contracting with NECAC for tiny homes call 573-324-6622