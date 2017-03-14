City of Keokuk exhausts demolition budget on two Main Street buildings

626 and 628 Main Street back in the spring of 2016.

Crews spraying off rubble due to asbestos in the building.

Crews cleaning up debris from two buildings on Main Street.

Two Keokuk buildings are now gone.

The city tore them down after they were badly damaged in last week's storm.

But that's now put the city in a hole.

Two buildings on the corner of 6th and Main were vacant for several years and deteriorating.

The city stepped in and tore them down because it became a safety issue for the public.

But that used up all of the money the city had for demolition this year.

Clean up continues on Main Street, after the city says 626 and 628 Main became safety hazards.

"I don't think there was anything left to save there," City Administrator Aaron Burnett said. "It was proven when the storm came through and the bricks came off the building. "

Ora Miller walks down Main Street on a regular basis. She's glad the city stepped in because she was worried someone would get injured.

"Some of these buildings are unsafe to occupy and little kids would break in there and get hurt," Miller said.

Miller said children were trying to enter the building and says that could have been a disaster.

"If the city wouldn't have tore it down, a lot of young kids would go in there, party, and get hurt," Miller said. "So it's good that the city is tearing it down."

The city said it struck a deal with the owner of the buildings to take control and pay for demolition.

But this project has depleted the city's entire demolition budget for the year.

"Because of the Elks building and this building, those have exhausted the resources within the budget," Burnett said. "That will require the council to come back and allocate higher funding to demolition."

Residents hope tearing down this building allows developers to bring new life to the city and downtown.

"New store fronts and bring more business back to Keokuk," Miller said. "A lot of them are going out of the state and if they put up another building up it would be a positive thing."

The city says right now they have a long list of projects on the list, but the money to demolish those buildings isn't there.