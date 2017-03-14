Fort Madison finds new contractor for downtown renovations - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fort Madison finds new contractor for downtown renovations

FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

The city of Fort Madison has a new contractor lined up for its downtown renovation project.

The Barker Group out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa is stepping in to renovate the old Lee County Savings Bank and the Cattermole Memorial Library.

The plan is to put in a retail store on the ground floor and low-income apartments upstairs.

The city says this will bring much needed improvement downtown. 

"Right now they are working on Cattermole and the old Lee County Bank building," City Manager David Varley said. "Between those two buildings there will be 18 housing units on the second floor and 11 of those are required to be rented to low or moderate income families." 

Construction should start in May and the group plans to finish the project by the end of the year. 

