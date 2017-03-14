Protecting plants during freezing temps - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Protecting plants during freezing temps

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

It's no secret, Tuesday night's freezing temperatures are no friends to your flowers.

Katie Ippensen with Frese Ornamental Nursery says the good news is the cold won't kill any trees. She says trees are able to withstand short cold snaps like the one expected. However, for those with fruit trees blooming, the news isn't so good. The cold will kill off most of those blooms. 

"If we get the cold temperatures tonight, those blooms or those flowers will be destroyed and you won't have any fruit this season," Ippensen explained. "So the worst thing that could happen is your flowers freeze and you don't have fruit."

Ippensen says good news is, the tree will still produce fruit in future years. She says bring in all flowers and small plants inside. If they can't be moved, they'll die too.

