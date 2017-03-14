Mission Possible: Western Illinois sets out for NCAA Tournament first

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -- The month of January was nearing a close and the Western Illinois women's basketball team had just lost their second consecutive game to fall behind in the race for the Summit League regular season title.



The Leathernecks needed to make a run.



As fate would have it they haven not lost since a January 25 setback to IUPUI.



Head coach JD Gravina said his team was in search of mental motivation, so they watched the 'Survive and Advance' documentary on the 1983 North Carolina State men's basketball team and came together as a team.



"I think it all starts off the court to be honest," junior Morgan Blumer indicated.



"We just all care about each other so much and want to do anything for anybody. It correlates to being on the court and wanting to see everybody succeed."



According to junior, and Summit League Player of the Year, Emily Clemens: "We've overcome some adversity. We're smaller than a lot of teams we play. But I think the chemistry on and off (the court) has allowed us to win those games."



Senior Mallory Boyle says winning is the only thing the Leathernecks desire.



"I think it's because we all hate losing," Boyle noted.



"Everyone can say that but we're really competitive. We just really came together as a whole and put our mindsets together, and knew we wanted to come out with wins the rest of the season."



What followed may not have been a miracle. But it was pretty close.



Western rolled off a double digit winning streak and a conference tournament championship.



Once again, however, history isn't on their side as they head to Florida State. In the history of the women's NCAA Tournament a 14 seed is without a win in 88 tries against a three seed.



"To win 11 in a row to win the regular season (championship) and the conference tournament is near impossible, (and) statistically incredibly improbable. To do that gives us a little bit of hope that we've done the impossible once winning eight games in a row to win the regular season," Gravina said.



"We did the impossible again by winning in Sioux Falls like no team out of South Dakota has done on the women's side. Let's do the impossible one more time and be the first 14 seed to ever beat a three seed."



The Leathernecks will leave for Tallahassee, Florida on Wednesday. Their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 22 years comes Friday night at 6:30.