Quincy High's Gille takes aim at Junior Olympics

At Quincy High School basketball players and golfers aren't the only student athletes capable of making a good shot.



For great shots look no further than the Blue Devil rifle team.



"We're one of the most successful sports QHS has," head coach Jim Holtman said.



Last week the Blue Devils captured yet another state championship and Holtman says during his 17 years at the helm of the program they have only lost the state title twice.



"We do have a lot of success and we bring a lot of success to our school like a state championship," junior Kaleb Gille explained.



In fact, Gille is one of the brightest on a shining team. In April, Gille will travel to the United State Olympic Team Training Center and compete in the Junior Olympics in Colorado Springs, Colorado.



"It's the best juniors in the country," said Holtman. "It's a difficult competition but he has the skills to win it."



While in Colorado Gille hopes to attract the attention of college coaches looking for their next recruit.



"Hopefully I'll be noticed by some colleges and be able to get some scholarships," he said.



Should Gille finish in the top tier of competition it won't be college coaches giving him a call.



"Basically the whole point of junior Olympics is to find new junior talent that may be possible Olympians down the road," says Holtman.



Instead, Gille would be invited to join the junior national team.



"It would be awesome if I could and it would take a lot of practice and a lot of work. But if I could that would be amazing," Gille indicated.



Gille is looking down sight and aiming at his dreams.



Kaleb will be competing at the Olympic Training Center from April 7-13 while the entire QHS rifle team will take part in the national championships in June.