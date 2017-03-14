Neighbors raise concerns about potential sports complex

Damron said she would like to add an indoor sports complex near this field.

Neighbors have expressed concerns about the proximity of the complex to their neighborhood.

Lyndon Bode said the Commission wants more detailed plans for the sports complex.

There are plans in the works to bring a sports complex to the Tri-states, but some residents around the proposed area have spoken out against it.

The roughly 40 acres of land near the county line of Marion County and Ralls County is owned by Lois Damron who wants to develop it into a sports complex with indoor sports, softball, baseball, and soccer.

Marion County Commissioner Lyndon Bode said that the Commission tabled the decision to the April meeting due to a lack of plans.



"We did ask the landowner to bring in better plans, a blue print for us to look at." Bode said. "Also some of the neighbors who came in were concerned about what was taking place."

Some living in this secluded community near the Norwoods Golf Club noted the proposed site is just too close to their backyards. The plans marked locations of each facility, but neighbor Bob Lewton said the plans aren't detailed enough.

"A real engineer's drawing that shows everything, distance back from the roads, where this road's gonna be." Lewton suggested. "I mean, they're just asking us to be in favor of something that we don't know anything about."

Damron, who was unavailable for an on camera interview, said her desire to build a sports complex was driven by her years spent in the medical field as a nurse. She added that she wants to help improve health in the community and Bode said such a project could be beneficial to the county overall.

"I could see some people coming to town that normally wouldn't, and we could have some more ballparks and fields out there." Bode noted.

Despite the possible increase in business, neighbors like Lewton said before they support anything, they want answers.

"We need to see more and hear more of the truth to really have a good opinion." Lewton said.

Bode said the commission should have a decision on the complex by the beginning of May.