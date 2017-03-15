WIU's Boyle passes on individual glory for team success

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -- Her top individual moments may have come as a junior thanks to two game winning buzzer beaters.



But Mallory Boyle's most memorable moments at Western Illinois have come over the last few weeks.



Boyle and the Leathernecks are bound for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in more than two decades and Boyle's role in the 26-win season has been significant.



She has started all but one of Western's 32 games, she's fourth in rebounds, and second in steals.



Boyle has been a huge asset as one of only two seniors on the roster.



"I've always seen myself as a role player on this team. I just try to do the little things and hopefully help my team out in the end," Boyle said.



"(My role) has evolved but I've always had the same goal in mind, just help my team any way I can."



According to head coach JD Gravina, "As a coach you try not to have favorites but Mallory's been one of my favorite players that I've ever coached. Just her fun loving personality, she babysits my kids, (and) she's the type of kid that we'll have a great relationship for a long time even when she graduates."



Boyle is shooting 52% from the floor and her 62 offensive rebounds are second most on the team.



The New Sharon, Iowa native is also a two-time Summit League Spring Academic Honor Roll selection.