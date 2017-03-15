Study: millennials avoiding blue-collar jobs

91% of millennials struggle to find employment after graduation, and experts believe they may be limiting their options.

A study by the Job Application Centers shows part of the reason millennials struggle to find work is because they're not willing to take a blue collar job, even though many pay $15,000 dollars more than the national average.

Bridget Hunkins, a senior at Quincy University, said she's not opposed to working a blue collar job after graduation, as long as it's in her field of study.

"There's nothing wrong with that line of work, especially if it's something that's going to interest you, and going to keep you occupied," she said. "If it's decent paying so you'll be able to live off of it, then I don't really see why people would turn their noses against it."

Colby Kuhlmeier, a millennial who works as an auto technician at Kuhly's Auto Repair said it's worked out well for him, and more people should be open to it.

"Just getting out of college we all want the dream job that we went to school for- it's not gonna happen, more than likely," he said. "Hopefully it does, but if it doesn't, I would say that I would accept a job that I know that I could do. "

Kuhlmeier also said blue collar jobs could lead them to their ideal job in the future, based on relationships that they build while working there.