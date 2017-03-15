SC Audio: QND readies for life after Martin/Polak - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

SC Audio: QND readies for life after Martin/Polak

By Josh Houchins, WGEM Sportscenter Host
With Joey Polak swinging the bat for South Carolina and Chris Martin stepping aside as head coach, the QND baseball team will look a bit different this year. New head coach Ryan Oden joined WGEM SportsCenter on Wednesday before the season gets underway to talk expectations and what jobs are open in the lineup.

