SC Audio: QND readies for life after Martin/Polak

With Joey Polak swinging the bat for South Carolina and Chris Martin stepping aside as head coach, the QND baseball team will look a bit different this year. New head coach Ryan Oden joined WGEM SportsCenter on Wednesday before the season gets underway to talk expectations and what jobs are open in the lineup.
