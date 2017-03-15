Plea expected in drug-induced homicide case - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Plea expected in drug-induced homicide case

A Quincy man accused of drug-induced homicide is expected to plead guilty to a lesser charge later this month, according to the state's attorney.

Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha said Bradley Havermale was expected to plead guilty to delivery of a controlled substance at his next hearing Mar. 27. He said the drug-induced homicide charge would be dismissed as part of the plea negotiation.

Farha said despite the lesser charge, he does expect Havermale will get prison time.

A grand jury indicted Havermale last year.

Police said Havermale gave heroin to Anna Foote, 23, on Sept. 1. Authorities said she died the next day.

