First reading passed for minimum wage ordinance in Lee County

Lee County Board of Supervisors read a minimum wage ordinance at Tuesday's meeting at the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Minimum wage committee member Don Hunold said he made a motion to increase the minimum wage from $7.25 to $8.20 with a start date on May 1.

Supervisors said the current wage is unlivable.

For the past few months, officials have been working on a proposal to eventually raise the minimum wage in the county to $10 an hour.

He said the board passed the first reading 3-1 at the meeting on Tuesday with supervisor Ron Fedler voting "No". Supervisor Matt Pflug was not able to make the meeting and did not vote.

Hunold said the county plans to have a second reading of the ordinance at next Tuesday's meeting.

Last week, the Iowa House approved a bill banning counties from from creating their own minimum wage saying the state will decide a uniform minimum wage. The bill has now moved on to the senate.