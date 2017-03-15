St. Clair to retire at end of school year - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

St. Clair to retire at end of school year

Posted:
By Josh Houchins, WGEM Sportscenter Host
Bio
Connect
Biography

Announced today via a press release courtesy of the school, legendary Hannibal football coach, Mark St. Clair, will retire at the end of the 2016-17 school year.

St. Clair just completed his 20th year at the helm of the football team, finishing the season 10-3 following a 28-21 loss in the Class 4 quarterfinal to Kearney. He finishes with a career record of 170-59.

At Hannibal for 28 years as physical education teacher, he was also the head track coach for 27 years.

Ben Marth will have more following a 1 p.m. press conference. Follow him on Twitter (@Ben_WGEM) for updated information.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.