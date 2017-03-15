Local business donates $1.3 million to QU - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local business donates $1.3 million to QU

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A local business is donating over $1 million to Quincy University as officials try to dig out of a big financial hole.

Dot Foods is donating $1.3 million to the university to help recovery efforts.

QU officials announced last year that the school was $5 million in debt.

School leaders said they're working to cut costs, raise tuition revenue and raise more than $7 million over the next five years.

