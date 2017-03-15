Man arrested on gun charge after Hannibal crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man arrested on gun charge after Hannibal crash

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

A Brown County, Illinois man is facing charges after police said he drove off from a traffic stop Tuesday night in Hannibal.

Hannibal police said officers initially tried to pull Jaryd Gibbons, of Timewell, over around 6:45 p.m.

Police said Gibbons drove off and crashed near the Huck Finn Shopping Center.

Police said Gibbons ran away but was caught nearby.

Authorities said they found ammunition on Gibbons and a gun near the car.

Two other people in the car, Cartez Marion and Thea Robbearts, both of Hannibal, were also arrested.

Marion was arrested on an outstanding warrant, while Robbearts was arrested on drug charges.

