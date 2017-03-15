Two-vehicle crash sends drivers to hospital with injuries - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Two-vehicle crash sends drivers to hospital with injuries

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy police responded to a two-vehicle crash on 3rd and Broadway near the Bayview Bridge Wednesday afternoon. 

Officers said just after noon, a white Ford Escape traveling westbound hit a Chevy Silverado headed southbound. 

The white car suffered extensive damage and truck had damage on the driver's side of the vehicle. 

Police said both drivers were transported to Blessing Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. 

The driver of the white car was issued a citation for running a red light. 

