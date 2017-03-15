Some Quincy residents to lose water service

Some Quincy residents will lose water service for several hours Thursday due to work being done in the area.

According to a release from the city, crews will be installing a new water system infrastructure in the area of Homan Creek Drive, LeAnn Court and Summers Lane. Residents in those areas were expected to lose water from approximately 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Once water is restored, a boil order will be in effect in those areas.