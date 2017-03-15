Some Quincy residents to lose water service - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Some Quincy residents to lose water service

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Some Quincy residents will lose water service for several hours Thursday due to work being done in the area.

According to a release from the city, crews will be installing a new water system infrastructure in the area of Homan Creek Drive, LeAnn Court and Summers Lane. Residents in those areas were expected to lose water from approximately 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Once water is restored, a boil order will be in effect in those areas.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.