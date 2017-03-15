2 arrested with stolen car out of Montana

Two people were arrested Monday in Hannibal after officers determined they had a stolen vehicle out of Montana, according to the Hannibal Police Department.

Lt. John Zerbonia said officers were called Monday to a business in the 1200 block of Broadway. He said the caller reported a man tried to cash a check without proper identification. The caller also said the man was then sitting in a car with out-of-state plates in the parking lot.

Authorities said the car was found to be stolen in Montana.

Zerbonia said officers approached the man and a woman in the car, identified as Christopher M. Garrison, 26, of North Dakota, and Torrie L. VanPelt, 24, of Wyoming. He said Garrison and VanPelt gave conflicting stories regarding who they were and what they were doing.

Both were transported to the police department where Zerbonia said Garrison admitted to burglarizing a home and stealing a car in North Dakota. Zerbonia said he also admitted to stealing other vehicles in Montana and Wyoming.

Police said Garrison was arrested on charges of first-degree tampering and forgery. He also had an active, out-of-state warrant.

Authorities said VanPelt was arrested on a first-degree tampering charge.

Zerbonia said warrants were issued Tuesday charging both with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

Zerbonia said their bond was set at $10,000.