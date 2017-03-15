Keokuk working to improve water quality in city

Pipes that will be going into the ground.

Divide of the road for the project at the park.

Crews digging up road part of the permeable pavers project at the park.

Keokuk is working to improve water quality, while also lowering residents bills.

The sewer separation project is projected to cost $78 million.

To pay for it, the city will raise residents utility bills by five percent until the projects ends.

To lower the cost, the city is collecting data to improve drainage systems for residents and commercial businesses.

This week, permeable pavement work started at Rand Park which will help with runoff during a storm.

"It's a great project, the pavers will look fantastic in the park," City Administrator Aaron Burnett said. "It will allow for the water to slowly go into the soil so that it's not hitting the storm water facilities. That's a great use of that funding."

Work at the park costs $13 million and a state loan is paying for it.

The city administrator says that work should be done by the end of the year.