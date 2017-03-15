Keokuk working to improve water quality in city - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Keokuk working to improve water quality in city

Posted:
Sewer separation work done at Rand Park. Sewer separation work done at Rand Park.
Crews digging up road part of the permeable pavers project at the park. Crews digging up road part of the permeable pavers project at the park.
Divide of the road for the project at the park. Divide of the road for the project at the park.
Pipes that will be going into the ground. Pipes that will be going into the ground.
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

Keokuk is working to improve water quality, while also lowering residents bills.

The sewer separation project is projected to cost $78 million. 

To pay for it, the city will raise residents utility bills by five percent until the projects ends.

To lower the cost, the city is collecting data to improve drainage systems for residents and commercial businesses.

This week, permeable pavement work started at Rand Park which will help with runoff during a storm. 

"It's a great project, the pavers will look fantastic in the park," City Administrator Aaron Burnett said. "It will allow for the water to slowly go into the soil so that it's not hitting the storm water facilities. That's a great use of that funding." 

Work at the park costs $13 million and a state loan is paying for it.

The city administrator says that work should be done by the end of the year. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.