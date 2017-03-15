Local school asks voters for help on school repairs

A leaky roof, air quality issues, and security are just a few of the problems in the North Shelby school district. Teachers say it's causing a problem in the classroom.

"It all impacts learning," North Shelby teacher Donna Henderson said. "If they're not comfortable, they can't learn."

"When your building starts to show age, like with our roof leaking, and our HVAC units are causing air quality issues in the elementary, those things need to be addressed," North Shelby Superintendent Kim Gaines said.

But to address those problems, the school needs voters help. The district is asking voters to approve Proposition N, which would allow the district to take out $1.5 million dollars in bonds.

"It's important that we maintain the building's integrity so that we can maintain within these walls the education of our students," said Henderson.

Officials say the roof is the biggest problem and first priority. When it rains, teachers and students have to find buckets to keep the water from going everywhere, creating a distraction.

"When I leave from school on the weekend my computer gets covered with a garbage bag because I have a vent above it, and I want to make sure if it rains over the weekend there's no possibility that it's going to get wet," said Henderson.

"My fear of course is if this does not pass is that we will, number one we are going to have to do something about the roof.... and I don't know that we can foot the bill on our own," said Gaines.

Administrators estimate that this will not raise the property tax levy. If approved, the school will start repairs in May and be finished in time for school in August.

