Catholic school scholarship available for low-income children

The facade of Blessed Sacrament Elementary School, one of Quincy's four Catholic elementary schools.

Parents who want to send their children to a Catholic elementary school in Quincy but can't afford it have a chance to thanks to a scholarship.

The Newcomer's Scholarship is a partially need-based, full-tuition scholarship that students can only use for one year. It's funded by the Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools Foundation.

Recipients don't have to be Catholic. They can be of another faith to be eligible, but the applicant's family can't have any children currently enrolled in one Quincy's four Catholic elementary schools.

"Of the four previous scholarship recipients, no one has left after the first year," Paul Rittof, executive director of Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools Foundation, "They've all continued on and received some type of scholarship, but not the full tuition scholarship like they had received with the Newcomers."

If you're interested in applying, please contact Paul Rittof at 217-779-3157 or prittof@quincycatholicschools.org. Applications are due March 31.