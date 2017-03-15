Manufacturers look at ways to attract younger generation

Worker on the floor at Knapheide in Quincy

Many manufacturers are trying to figure out how to use technology to attract new employees. Industry experts say young people aren't as interested in manufacturing as they once were.

Zach Moon started in Knapheide 10 years ago, on the floor. Now he's a fabrication coach.

"I fell in love with the fast paced environment," Moon said. "I really enjoy how face paced this manufacturing process really is."

Since 1999, nearly 1,000 manufacturing jobs have been lost just in Adams County, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Replacing those jobs can be tough.

President of the Illinois Manufacturers' Association Greg Baise said having training opportunities is important.

"To be able to come in and program a CNC machine is not something you just walk in and grasp, you have to be trained on it," Baise said.

But with no state budget, Baise said workforce development at colleges and universities suffers. That's why getting a budget is so important for manufacturers.

"We need to get those problems solved so we can be competitive and keep jobs here," Baise added.

Moon said in order to attract younger people, a lot of the machines are based on technology the younger generation uses everyday.

"Phones and iPads, a lot of the controllers on the new machines are like that and I think it would interest the younger generation if they give it a chance," Moon said.

He added they may be surprised at what opportunities pop up in the manufacturing industry.

"It gets your foot in the door, but then it also gives you the ability to see what you do like and what direction you would like to go," Moon said.

Moon believes a lot of the younger generation doesn't see manufacturing as a first option when choosing a career path. He thinks more people would be interested if they understood the industry.