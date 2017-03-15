Viewer questions sought for Quincy mayoral debate

WGEM News will broadcast a Quincy Mayoral Debate at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28.

The broadcast can be seen on WGEM-TV and at WGEM.com. It can also be heard on WGEM News/Talk 105.1 FM.

Incumbent Republican Mayor Kyle Moore will debate Independent challenger Jeff VanCamp during the 30-minute, commercial-free broadcast.

WGEM’s Gene Kennedy will moderate. WGEM’s Alexandra Carter and the Herald-Whig’s Doug Wilson will serve as panelists.

WGEM viewers and listeners will also have the ability to ask questions. Questions may be submitted now by emailing news@wgem.com or by messaging us on our Facebook page.