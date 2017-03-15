Local businesses attend first ever Tri-State manufacturing conference

150 Manufacturers and businesses from all over the Tri-States were at John Wood Community College Wednesday, looking at the future of manufacturing.

Keynote speaker John McElligott explained why drones and robots can be used now, rather than in the future, to make companies better. The biggest challenge is getting over what he called the "disruption" that technology can cause.

"We're going to be in a constant state of flux," McElligott said. "Our planning needs to be more agile, we need to understand there are things that are going to be out of our control. It's going to be less about fighting the change and more about riding that exponential curve."

McElligott said the main goal of his talk was to show companies that if they choose to wait, they will get left behind.