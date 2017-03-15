Juveniles released, one charged after reportedly flashing gun

Quincy police say two juveniles taken into custody Wednesday, accused of waving a gun while driving near Blessing Hospital, were released back to their parents Wednesday night.

Lt. Jeff Nevin with the Quincy Police Department says only one boy has been charged for waving a BB gun and yelling out the window of van that was headed down 9th Street in Quincy.



It happened just after 5 p.m., right as several Blessing employees were leaving work for the day.



No one was reportedly hurt, police say, but officers caught up with the vehicle at 10th and Lind and took the two into custody.



Police say the one boy now charged will have to appear in court for a peace disturbance and may have to pay fines.