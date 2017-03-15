Juveniles released, one charged after reportedly flashing gun - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Juveniles released, one charged after reportedly flashing gun

Posted:
One juvenile being placed in police car. One juvenile being placed in police car.
Police searching van that was stopped by police. Police searching van that was stopped by police.
Police took juveniles in custody on 10th and Chestnut. Police took juveniles in custody on 10th and Chestnut.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy police say two juveniles taken into custody Wednesday, accused of waving a gun while driving near Blessing Hospital, were released back to their parents Wednesday night.

Lt. Jeff Nevin with the Quincy Police Department says only one boy has been charged for waving a BB gun and yelling out the window of van that was headed down 9th Street in Quincy.

It happened just after 5 p.m., right as several Blessing employees were leaving work for the day.

No one was reportedly hurt, police say, but officers caught up with the vehicle at 10th and Lind and took the two into custody.

Police say the one boy now charged will have to appear in court for a peace disturbance and may have to pay fines.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.