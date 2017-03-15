Legacy of Leadership: Hannibal's St. Clair to retire after 30 years as educator, coach

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- After months of contemplating his future Mark St. Clair has decided to call it quits.



At a Wednesday afternoon press conference St. Clair announced his retirement following 30 years as a coach and educator, effective at the end of the school year.



He has spent the last 28 years in the Hannibal School District.



"I think it's the right time for me personally," St. Clair said.



"There's lots of things I need to take care of in the family. The last three years have been tough."



In his most spotlighted role St. Clair served two decades as head football coach.



He won 170 games, took the 2006 team to the state championship, and this past fall the Pirates advanced to the Class 4 quarterfinals for the second consecutive season.



"Obviously the trip to the state championship stands out but the quarterfinal game against Parkway North was one that everybody will remember," he said.



"I think this past year was really great for me. I love the school and I love the town. Obviously a tough decision but the kids, and the coaches, and the relationships you build is the most important think that I want to take from it."



St. Clair's long term future came in question two years when wife MaryAnn died of cancer at the age of 50. He's now spending even more time with his two daughters and other family members.



St. Clair's decision to retire was made for selfish reasons. And that's a good thing. Because he's not taking anything or anyone for granted with life being so short.



"They were supportive one way or another," St. Clair said of his daughters.



"They told me to do what was best for me. The last three years have been very trying, (a) tough time. Having their support has been very important to me."



As St. Clair bids farewell supporters are providing well wishes.



That includes Hannibal athletic director, and former assistant football coach, Clint Graham as well as Quincy High School football coach Rick Little.



"He's a great guy (and) does lots for kids behind the scenes that people don't even realize," Graham said.



"To find his replacement is going to be difficult and we'll do the best we can."



According to Little, "My first thought when I think of Coach St. Clair is just first class. He's a class act. When I came here 10 years ago I remember going to a 7-on-7 and him kind of putting his arm around me, and telling me what a gold mine (Quincy High School) is and was, and that resonated with me."



St. Clair says he's leaving the Hannibal football and track programs in good hands.



At this point a timetable has not been set in naming his successor.