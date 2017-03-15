Public asked for ideas for old Wavering Aquatic Center - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Public asked for ideas for old Wavering Aquatic Center

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
An empty pool now sits at the former Wavering Aquatic Center in Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Park District is asking residents what they would like done with an old closed public pool.

The park district asked residents during an open house Wednesday night for ideas to renovate the former Wavering Aquatic Center.

In April 2015, voters shot down a tax increase to renovate the 32 year old facility. Officials say employees have suggested a few ideas, like a campground or dog park, but they want to hear from residents. 

"They pay the tax dollars and we manage those dollars to do things. The community needs to have an input because it's their park district. So we want to hear what they might want to do with it and what we can do and those types of things," said Mike Bruns, Director of Program Services with the Quincy Park District.

You can email your ideas to the park district at info@quincyparkdistrict.com, call 217-919-0313 or stop by the office.

Officials hope to get a plan in place by the end of the year and start funding the project next year. 

