Hannibal School District exploring health clinic idea

The Hannibal School District has been looking into the possibility of opening a healthcare clinic on school property.

District officials said that while they are still in the exploration stages, such a move would help students and their families, by providing easier access to health care.

Five other school districts in Missouri currently have clinics and officials in those districs say they come at little to no cost.

The district would work with local healthcare providers to get students the help they need.

Early Childhood Principal Meghan Karr noted that health is very important to the educational experience of students.

"Well obviously if students aren't healthy, they're going to have a tough time learning, and we want our students to have every opportunity available." Karr said. "So if we have students, we're going to have students that learn and are ready to grow and progress so we want to do everything in our power to help them grow and be ready for that."

Superintendent Susan Johnson added that the next step for the district in starting such a clinic, would be talking with local health care providers.