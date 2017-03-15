Hannibal looking to address substitute shortage - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal looking to address substitute shortage

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
The Hannibal School District may have found a solution to its substitute teacher shortage.

Superintendent Susan Johnson said Wednesday that the district has been considering outsourcing the duties and hiring a company named PENMAC to find substitute teachers.

PENMAC is a staffing service that trains subs, and claims to fill 98 percent of classrooms that need them.

Johnson added that the extra help will ultimately benefit students the most.

Superintendent Johnson also said that the district must decide whether to use PENMAC by May 1st.

