Quincy mayoral candidates disagree in heated debate

Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore and Independent Candidate Jeff VanCamp prepare for Wednesday's debate hosted by the League of Women Voters.

Safety, infrastructure and jobs. Those were the top topics Wednesday as the incumbent Quincy mayor and his challenger faced off in a heated debate.

It was held by the League of Women Voters at First Christian Church in Quincy and the candidates didn't hold back.

"All talk no action," Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said. "He (Jeff VanCamp) has not given you one single thing he would do as mayor except for talk."

"Our streets are in poor shape and our ability to provide the most basic taxpayer service has been diminished under this administration," Independent candidate Jeff VanCamp said.

The candidates fielded questions from residents and a panel that included WGEM's Alexandra Carter. Some of the questions surrounded the recent accusation from VanCamp that Moore misled residents on crime statistics in the city of Quincy.

"To put out, frankly, misleading campaign materials that says today and then quotes 2015 statistics, that's pretty disingenuous and pretty misleading," VanCamp exclaimed.

Moore stood by the stats used in campaign materials and said VanCamp wants to scare people into voting for him.

"We are safer today than we were in the past and for my opponent to say otherwise, is not an accurate reflection of the community," Moore responded.

Many residents shared concerns of manufacturing jobs leaving the area. Moore touted recent company expansion, like Knapheide, as part of his administration's successes.

"Last year, our manufacturers added 100 jobs while manufacturing in the state of Illinois actually lost jobs," Moore said.

VanCamp said if the mayor wants to take credit for the expansion of some companies, he has to own up to the other side.

"Trinity Industry, Quincy Compressor," VanCamp added. "Look at all the businesses that have left Quincy. We need to be more proactive."

Moore also addressed some of the cuts he's made in his term in office saying to make sure Quincy is a better place in the future, you have to make tough decisions. Voters will decide who fills the Mayor's office on election day on April 4th.