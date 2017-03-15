WIU's Gravina, Minter form unbreakable bond on and off floor

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -- JD Gravina barely knew Seth Minter when he reached out to Culver-Stockton with a letter of recommendation to aid Minter's hopes of landing the women's basketball head coaching position.



"Not many people know this but (Gravina) compared myself to him," Minter said.



"He said, "I was in the same boat. I was at Putnam County High School (and) I had an NAIA athletic director take a chance on me. Now I'm at Quincy University having this success and I see a lot of the same qualities in Seth that I see in myself.'"



A friendship rooted in basketball was officially forged.



When Gravina left Quincy University for the head coaching position at Western Illinois in 2011 he wanted Minter to be right alongside.



"When you're coaching with your best friend it really makes your job fun," Gravina indicated.



"For us to be able to accomplish this together it's been really special."



Minter added: "There's a lot of people that say they truly feel they don't work for a living and I'm one of those people. I get to go to work everyday with somebody that I enjoy being around all the time."



Six years later and the bond between two coaches who began their careers on the Northeast Missouri high school circuit have the Leathernecks in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995..



"Six years ago we came in and wanted to do this thing together," Gravina said.



"If you could log the number of hours we've talked about basketball and our program, whether it's in the office or on the golf course, or having dinner with our families, it's amazing that we've got to this point."