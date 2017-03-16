Madonna House expands life skills program

Quincy's Madonna House is helping more people learn skills needed for everyday life.

The organization is bringing its Everyday Life Skills program to several new places, such as Cheerful Home Daycare and Horizons Social Services. Officials say they plan to tailor the message for each group.



"If we can get people to work and getting their skills so they're not in poverty, so they're not homeless, that's a win for all of us," said Madonna House executive director Joanne Dedert.



The program is designed to teach people of all ages valuable skills such as career planning, financial responsibility and personal safety. On April 11th, the program will expand to the Adams County Probation Department.