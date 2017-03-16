After school program serves up study help, food for thought

A program in Lee County is giving kids some brain food.

The Elliott test kitchen in Fort Madison tutors students of all ages after school for those who need help in certain subjects.

The kitchen is also a place where kids can learn how to cook their own meal before studying. With the ACT right around the corner, students have been preparing for the big test.

"I feel so much better about the ACT already and we are only on math." HTC Sophomore Katie Scoville said. "I feel more prepared and less nervous so I am ready for test day."

"It's fun to be with other people and you can ask people questions and get ideas on how to approach certain questions and topics." HTC Freshman Reagan Garrells said.

The after school program is a nonprofit organization. Local teachers volunteer to help tutor and run class.