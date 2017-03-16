More locals traveling to Cuba

Cuba is quickly becoming a popular travel destination now that some travel restrictions are gone. But before you book your trip, there are some things you need to know.

Travel agents at Quincy Discount travel said there are still a lot of restrictions when traveling to Cuba.

Travel Agent Jennifer Lepper said you can't go as a tourist, and you have to have fit one of the 12 categories authorized by the U.S. government. One of them is called a "people to people" excursion.

"You have to be going for the culture or for the arts, or to see different sites and all of that," Lepper said. "So everyday you have to have a tour that you are taking. That is part of the regulations of going into Cuba."

Lepper also said booking a trip to Cuba on your own can be confusing or difficult. She said that it's best to plan your trip with the help of a travel professional that is familiar with the process.