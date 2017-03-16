Thursday morning crash sends one to hospital

Just before 8:00 a.m. Thursday, a single vehicle accident in rural Adams County sent one to the hospital, according to police.

Authorities said Stephanie J. Brann, 44, of Banner, IL was driving northwest bound on IL 104, east of Liberty when she fell asleep at the wheel.

Police said the vehicle overturned several times before coming to a rest on its side.

Brann was taken to Blessing Hospital for injuries, according to authorities.