Thursday morning crash sends one to hospital - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thursday morning crash sends one to hospital

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
Bio
Connect
Biography
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Just before 8:00 a.m. Thursday, a single vehicle accident in rural Adams County sent one to the hospital, according to police. 

Authorities said Stephanie J. Brann, 44, of Banner, IL was driving northwest bound on IL 104, east of Liberty when she fell asleep at the wheel.

Police said the vehicle overturned several times before coming to a rest on its side. 

Brann was taken to Blessing Hospital for injuries, according to authorities. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.