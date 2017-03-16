12 arrested in Adams County warrant detail

A Canton, Missouri woman pleaded guilty Friday in connection with the burglary of a Quincy business, according to court records.More >>
Illinois State Police reported a rollover crash Friday morning on I-72 that left three injured.More >>
A Macomb man was arrested Thursday, accused of burglarizing his place of work.More >>
A Quincy man was served an indictment Wednesday on a federal meth charge, according to police.More >>
Authorities in Hannibal said three men were arrested Wednesday on drug charges after their vehicle ran out of gas.More >>
A Loraine, Illinois, man is facing several charges after crashing into a retaining wall near Blessing Hospital late Wednesday night and leaving the scene while under the influence, according to police.More >>
The discovery of a cell phone on the side of the road led to a man's arrest on child pornography charges, according to the criminal complaint.More >>
A man was arrested for vandalizing a mausoleum at a Kahoka, Missouri, cemetery this week, according to police.More >>
A man was seriously injured Wednesday morning when his car rolled east of Quincy, according to police.More >>
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a teenager reported missing Tuesday was found safe.More >>
