12 arrested in Adams County warrant detail

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Twelve people were arrested Wednesday on outstanding warrants, according to Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said during the warrant detail, officers seized a half-pound of marijuana, cash, a shotgun, Adderall pills, meth and drug paraphernalia. 

Those arrested are listed below:

  • Michael A. Bloodson, 34, of Quincy - Criminal Drug Conspiracy/ Controlled Substance Trafficking
  • Henry D. Johnson Jr., 20, of Quincy - Possession of Stolen Firearm
  • Brittney N. Smith, 29, of Quincy - Possession of Methamphetamine  
  • Adam M. Reber, 22, of Byron, IL - Delivery of Cannabis
  • Sarah M. Gutierrez, 23, of Quincy - Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance
  • Johnny R. Presley Jr., 26, of Quincy - Del of Controlled Substance
  • Troy M. Owsley, 47, of Quincy - Theft over $500/ Theft over $10,000
  • Thomas P. Meulemans, 55, of Quincy - Possession of Cannabis/ Possession of Sativa Plants
  • George T. Hodges, 32, of Quincy - Intimidation
  • Gaven R.C. Steele, 22, of Quincy - Petition to Revoke 2nd
  • Joseph N. Smith, 48, of Quincy - Possession/ Delivery of Methamphetamine 
  • Connor McGlaughlin, of Quincy - Federal Warrant (No Photo Available)

Other agencies involved in the warrant detail included the West Central Illinois Task Force, US Marshals and Quincy Police Department.

