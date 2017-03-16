12 arrested in Adams County warrant detail

Twelve people were arrested Wednesday on outstanding warrants, according to Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said during the warrant detail, officers seized a half-pound of marijuana, cash, a shotgun, Adderall pills, meth and drug paraphernalia.

Those arrested are listed below:

Michael A. Bloodson, 34, of Quincy - Criminal Drug Conspiracy/ Controlled Substance Trafficking

Henry D. Johnson Jr., 20, of Quincy - Possession of Stolen Firearm

Brittney N. Smith, 29, of Quincy - Possession of Methamphetamine

Adam M. Reber, 22, of Byron, IL - Delivery of Cannabis

Sarah M. Gutierrez, 23, of Quincy - Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance

Johnny R. Presley Jr., 26, of Quincy - Del of Controlled Substance

Troy M. Owsley, 47, of Quincy - Theft over $500/ Theft over $10,000

Thomas P. Meulemans, 55, of Quincy - Possession of Cannabis/ Possession of Sativa Plants

George T. Hodges, 32, of Quincy - Intimidation

Gaven R.C. Steele, 22, of Quincy - Petition to Revoke 2nd

Joseph N. Smith, 48, of Quincy - Possession/ Delivery of Methamphetamine

Connor McGlaughlin, of Quincy - Federal Warrant (No Photo Available)

Other agencies involved in the warrant detail included the West Central Illinois Task Force, US Marshals and Quincy Police Department.