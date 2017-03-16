Honor Flight: April 6 Itinerary

(WGEM) - Here is the itinerary and list of veterans attending the Great River Honor Flight on April 6.

Following times are Central :

12:30 am Check-in for participants of Honor Flight – Hannibal LaGrange University

1:30 am Guardian Briefing at HLGU

2:00 am Bus Loading

2:15 am Depart Hannibal

4:15 am Arrive St. Louis Airport (Southwest Terminal)

6:15 am Southwest Airlines Flight 1623 departs STL

****Our clearance through security and the boarding process will be expedited by Southwest Airlines.

Following times are Eastern :

9:10 am Flight arrives at BWI (Baltimore)

10:00 am Board Bus for trip to Washington (Lunch and Video of Korea Memorial to be played during trip)

10:45 pm Arrive at Vietnam, Korea and Lincoln Memorials.

Note: Longest stop of day. Due to proximity, this stop will also allow for visits to Vietnam, Korea and Lincoln Memorials. Bus will unload close to Vietnam Memorial. Bus will load close to Korea Memorial.

12:15 pm Depart Korean/Vietnam Memorial for WWII Memorial.

12:30 pm Arrive at World War II Memorial - South Entrance (Group picture to be taken)

1:15 pm Depart WWII Memorial – Take tour of DC – Iwo Jima

2:00 pm Iwo Jima (short stop)

2:30 pm Depart Iwo Jima – Leave for Arlington National Cemetery

2:45 pm Arrive at Arlington National Cemetery

****Plan is to take our tour bus directly to the Amphitheatre inside Arlington. We will plan to see the Changing of the Guard at 3:00.

4:00 pm Depart Arlington for Air Force Memorial.

4:15 pm Arrive Air Force Memorial (Dinner at AF Memorial)

5:00 pm Depart for Reagan National Airport.

5:15 pm Arrive at Reagan National Airport.

6:55 pm Southwest Airlines Flight 4598 departs Reagan National (DC)

Following times are Central :

8:10 pm Flight arrives at STL airport/ Board Bus for Hannibal.



10:30 pm Approximate time of arrival at Hannibal LaGrange University

****Upon our departure from St. Louis, we will have a better feel for what time we will be arriving in Hannibal for those picking vets and guardians up.

Updates on www.wgem.com/honorflight