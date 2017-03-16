Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Bushnell

A traffic stop Wednesday night in Bushnell, Illinois, lead to a drug arrest, according to the sheriff's office.

McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker said Jodi L. Koepke, 35, of Fort Madison, was pulled over for a traffic violation at 9:30 p.m. He said the deputy found that Koepke was driving on a suspended license and had an active warrant out of Washington County.

VanBrooker said Koepke's vehicle was searched and a plastic baggy was found containing meth, multiple syringes, a glass pipe with meth residue, several rounds of ammunition and prescription pills.

Authorities said Koepke was taken to jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine under 5 grams, possession of hypodermic needles, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of ammunition, driving while license suspended and speeding.