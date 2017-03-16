QPD plans to crack down on drinking and driving St. Patrick's Day weekend

QPD said they will have more patrols this weekend in anticipation of the holiday weekend.

St. Patrick's day is Friday, but Quincy police want you to think twice before deciding to drink and drive.

Deputy Chief Doug Vandermaiden said they plan to have more officers on the streets because of the holiday weekend.

They're putting a big emphasis on catching drunk drivers and people not wearing seat belts.

Deputy Chief Doug Vandermaiden added that if you're going to be out, make sure you have a designated driver to avoid the costly consequences.

"Our message is we want people to have fun, but get home safely." Vandermaiden said. "There's no reason to go through the extra expense of getting a D.U.I, so really think about how you're going to get home."