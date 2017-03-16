Keokuk High School raising environmental awareness - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Keokuk High School raising environmental awareness

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

Keokuk High School students have been participating in a worldwide movement to raise awareness on climate change. 

Their project is the first of its kind in the state of Iowa. 

Jacob Jones is a freshman at Keokuk High School, and he has been one of multiple students participating in Earth Hour.

"It's kind of like just showing people how many electronics people actually use, and how much of it we're wasting." Jones said.

Earth Hour is a worldwide environmental movement aimed at raising awareness on climate change by encouraging people to turn off unneeded electronics for an hour. 

Science Teacher Courtney Giesel said that it helps students learn more about preserving their planet.

"Their big theme is always promoting the future, I mean this is their future." Giesel said. "What they're creating now is what they're going to have when they're adults and they have children."

Students like Dylan Jeffers agreed with Giesel, and they noted that they hope to cut  back on unnecessary electronic use.

"This is our Earth, and we're going to be living on it a long time, so we need to keep it as good as we can keep it." Jeffers said.

Giesel added that even if you don't believe in man made climate change, you can still help the earth.

"I think all of us can do a better job of protecting our environment, and being more conservative, and I think we can all agree on that." Giesel said.

Jones also noted that he hopes other community members take notice making their efforts worth while.

"They can all participate and notice, and realize how much we've actually made a difference." Jones said.

Earth Hour 2017, will happen on March 25, from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

