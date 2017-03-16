Possible federal budget cuts could impact local art programs - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Possible federal budget cuts could impact local art programs

Posted:
The Quincy Community Theater performed the Tarzan musical The Quincy Community Theater performed the Tarzan musical
A women visiting the Quincy Community Theater's box office A women visiting the Quincy Community Theater's box office
Arts Quincy says federal funding helps them give 2,200 kids an arts experience Arts Quincy says federal funding helps them give 2,200 kids an arts experience
A women working in the box office for the Quincy Community Theater A women working in the box office for the Quincy Community Theater
Arts Quincy's office entrance located at 300 Civic Center Plaza Arts Quincy's office entrance located at 300 Civic Center Plaza
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

President Donald Trump is proposing $54 billion in cuts in his first budget blueprint to counteract increases in defense spending. These cuts could eliminate funding for several agencies, including arts, that's according to CNN.

Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert said they get about $4,500 a year from the National Endowment for the Arts, which helps them give 2,200 kids an arts experience. 

Sievert said arts participation is correlated with with better success in school both academically and socially. 

"That's why we administer $15,000 in grants to the schools every single year," Sievert said. "And the arts funding from the National Endowment for the Arts is a third of that. So if we can't replace it I can't make that programming happen. It would really be a shame, especially in arts community like Quincy."

Sievert said it also impacts the community's economy.

"The arts drive over $15.5 million of economic activity in Adams County every single year," Sievert said. "Nationally, statistically every dollar you invest in the arts, brings five dollars of economic activity. So it doesn't make a lot of sense to us to see that money go away."

Sievert said this hits close to home for them and said if the budget cuts are made, some services could have to be cut.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.