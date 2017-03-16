Possible federal budget cuts could impact local art programs

President Donald Trump is proposing $54 billion in cuts in his first budget blueprint to counteract increases in defense spending. These cuts could eliminate funding for several agencies, including arts, that's according to CNN.

Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert said they get about $4,500 a year from the National Endowment for the Arts, which helps them give 2,200 kids an arts experience.

Sievert said arts participation is correlated with with better success in school both academically and socially.

"That's why we administer $15,000 in grants to the schools every single year," Sievert said. "And the arts funding from the National Endowment for the Arts is a third of that. So if we can't replace it I can't make that programming happen. It would really be a shame, especially in arts community like Quincy."

Sievert said it also impacts the community's economy.

"The arts drive over $15.5 million of economic activity in Adams County every single year," Sievert said. "Nationally, statistically every dollar you invest in the arts, brings five dollars of economic activity. So it doesn't make a lot of sense to us to see that money go away."

Sievert said this hits close to home for them and said if the budget cuts are made, some services could have to be cut.