Video gaming coming to local gas station causing concern from businesses

The Jiffistop in Pittsfield, Illinois is wanting to add video gaming machines to the store.

There could soon be another place to gamble in the Tri-States, and it's already creating a stir. The JiffiStop in Pittsfield is looking to add new video gaming machines under its new ownership.

Ed Ferry, owner of The Dome on Madison in Pittsfield is just a block down from the JiffiStop. He has two video gaming machines and is concerned about losing business if more come to town.

"With more machines people would go different places," Ferry said. "The people that already have the machines would lose revenue."

The city is is looking to approve a change to its liquor laws that would add a pour license for JiffiStop to have the games.

"It'll be a pour license, which will allow them to sell by the drink for consumption in the premises of the gaming area only," Mayor John Hayden said. "They just have to have that license in order to be legal to get the machines."

Hayden said the city gets about $2,500 a month in revenue from video gaming.

"We're going to get $600 a year license fee for that particular license and we get 5 percent of that profit so it's a good deal for the city," Hayden added.

Hayden said the city has 20 machines right now, but for Ferry, he doesn't think there's enough business to go around.

"I would think there would be plenty of opportunities for anybody that wanted to play, the machines are already available," Ferry said.



In fact, in the last year he said he got rid of one of his machines because there wasn't enough demand.

"We started out with three machines and we've cut back to two because we don't do that much business with them," Ferry added.

Right now, all 20 liquor licenses in the city are filled, but Hayden said they can add more on a case by case basis. The City Council is expected to make a decision on Tuesday.

