Quincy flights could be in jeopardy

There's concern that the Cape Air service out of Quincy Regional Airport is in jeopardy.

The new budget proposed by the Donald Trump Administration calls for the elimination of Essential Air Service subsidies.

Cape Air relies on the EAS program to fund its operation between Quincy and St. Louis. The program's goal is to provide air service to rural areas that otherwise would not have flights.

Opponents of the program point out that many of those rural areas are within driving distance of a major airport.

Calls to Cape Air have not been returned. The city's airport director declined comment.

Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore says the airport is important to the city and getting rid of it would be devastating for residents and businesses alike. Residents said it's something they didn't want to hear.

"It puts us on the map," Richard Cramsey said. "It's access to the world and of course when we get to O'Hare, you can go anywhere in the United States and anywhere in the world. So that's a good thing and I think Quincy needs that type of Essential Air Service."

"That would mean I'd have to travel all the way down to St. Louis, leave my car in public parking for a week up to two weeks," Kathi Klingele said. "That would be a big impact financially on me."

Alderman Mike Farha, who sits on Quincy's Aeronautics Committee, says this is part of negotiations saying the proposed budget serves as a guideline.

"Hopefully if they change the structure, they come up with alternatives," Farha said.

He says local governments have a lot of scrutiny currently and that includes the funding for EAS. While Farha says it's not time to panic on the issue, if the proposal goes through it would have a big impact.

"If EAS gets removed, it would effectively stab the ability to have a commercial airport in the heart," Farha added. He went one to say he hopes President Trump reconsiders the proposal.

Below is a copy of the budget blueprint available on the White House website. Information regarding the EAS Program is on page 41.